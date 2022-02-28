Ducati Multistrada V4 Gets Minor Updates for 2022

The Ducati Multistrada V4 made its debut just last year, but the Italian marquee decided to give it some updates for 2022 anyway. The most obvious is a fresh new color scheme called Iceberg White. The glossy white colorway will be available on the Multistrada V4 S and will reach North American dealerships later this year.

A more notable update comes in updates to the electronic suspension system. The ‘Minimum Preload system’, as Ducati calls it, automatically adjusts preload at low speeds and when the bike comes to a halt, reducing the ride height. We first saw this on the Harley-Davidson Pan-America, and we’re happy to see other large ADVs adopt the tech as well.

Given their generous amounts of ground clearance and suspension travel, bigger adventure-tourers like the Multistrada V4 S, Harley-Davidson Pan-America, and the BMW R 1250 GS can be pretty intimidating for more novice riders. This new ride height adjusting system will make riding these bikes easier.

Another update is to the software behind the Multi’s infotainment system, which is now easier to interact with and control.

Lastly, Ducati has also introduced a range of travel-related accessories for the Multistrada V4 S in 2022. On offer are aluminum side panniers and a top case, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and made in collaboration with Givi. With a total capacity of 76 liters, the added storage options should provide you with enough space for all the gear and luggage you’ll require on a long ride.

The rest of the bike remains essentially unchanged. Powering the Multi V4 is the same 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine that produces 170hp and 125Nm of torque. Hardware components remain unchanged as well.

If you recently bought a Multistrada V4 S, fret not, as Ducati has mentioned in its press release that the updates mentioned above will be available to existing owners as well, via a software update.