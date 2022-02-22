Draggin Jeans USA Is Shutting Shop, Massive Discounts on Existing Stock

If you’re in the market for quality riding jeans, this is probably as good a time as any to get yourself a pair of Draggin Jeans. Unfortunately, the company has decided to close its doors and is offering massive discounts on existing stock.

Draggin Jeans has been around since 1995, and the company claims that it’s behind the first kevlar-lined pair of jeans in the motorcycle industry. Its product lineup, which includes riding jeans, jackets, and armor, has protected thousands of riders over the years. The company also has an extensive portfolio of non-armored apparel like T-shirts and underwear.

A statement on the company’s website mentions: ‘We’re taking some time[out] to reassess our future and see what’s next for Draggin. Good news for you, we’ve reduced EVERYTHING! Final sales, no exchanges, refunds, or returns. Stocks are limited, so shop now! Last day for purchases will be Friday, February 25th.’

We took a quick look at some of the apparel that’s still available and found that prices for most have been slashed by up to 71 percent! That said, most sizes have already sold out, so you’ll have to head over to their website right now if you’re looking to make a purchase.