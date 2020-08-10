Dohms and Spike Technologies Create Electric Motocross Prototype

Building a Better Electric Motorcycle

The two Dutch companies Dohms and Spike Technologies are now working together on a new electric motocross prototype. The two companies recently teamed up with the Dutch motorcycle riders’ association KNMV. That connection likely means this project is a big deal, according to MoreBikes.

The companies are using a Yamaha YZ250F as a base. From there Spike Technologies is handling the battery technology. Dohms is responsible for the electric motor. These two companies are already fairly well-respected, so this should be a good prototype when it does come out.

The details are unknown at this time. Dohms and Spike Technologies are keeping pretty tight-lipped at this point. This means I don’t have anything on battery range, capacity, or the motor’s power. With that said, the motorcycle will be ready by the end of the year. At that time it will compete against the comparable 250cc motocross machines on a racetrack. It will be interesting to see what this bike is really like when it does come.