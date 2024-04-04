Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) 2024

The 2024 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) will run on Sunday, May 19th

Thanks to DGR, over $45 million has been raised in support of prostate cancer research

Funds are serving to create “new tests and treatments, particularly for men with high-risk disease”

In 45 days, gentlefolk from around the world will come back together in support of prostate cancer research.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has come such a long way since 2012; back then, DGR founder Mark Hawwa first inspired 3,000 riders to swing a leg over in the name of raising funds for prostate cancer.

Since that momentous year, DGR has brought together riders from over 105 countries, logging 869 rides for a whopping $45 million raised for cancer research.

Pretty dashing, huh?

When is the 2024 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR)?

This year’s ride is scheduled to begin Sunday, May 19th, with a particularly ambitious goal of hosting 1,000 rides around the world

Here’s a quote from DGR’s founder on the excitement of DGR’s successes:

In 2024, we have set ourselves the goal of reaching 1,000 cities around the world. We have ridden with each other on the same day all around the world since 2012. DGR 2024 is the year that we celebrate our fellow gentlefolk around the world that we ride alongside, united by a passion, and driven by the cause. – Hawwa, Founder and Director of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR)

Want to be a part of DGR? Here’s where you can register or donate.

Today’s prostate cancer stats

We bet you didn’t know at least one of the following points:

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men 1.4 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. Over 10 million men are currently with or moving past a positive prostate cancer diagnosis.

How has DGR helped today’s cancer research?

If you’re a Movember supporter, you might be happy to know that DGR has been a key partner with these guys since 2016, helping to invest the funds made by DGR into initiatives around the world.

Here’s how the DGR and Movember have made an impact on cancer research:

“DGR funding has enabled Movember to invest in world-class biomedical research that leads to new tests and treatments, particularly for men with high-risk disease, while Movember’s global clinical quality registries help clinicians improve treatment and reduce harmful side effects. Clinical quality registries such as the TrueNTH Global registry and IRONMAN gather detailed information about how a man is faring during and after his treatment, allowing clinicians to see how their patients compare with best practice around the world and improve the care they can offer. DGR funding has [also] supported precision medicine projects that aim to help doctors select treatments that are matched to a man’s prostate cancer such as PARP inhibitors or PSMA-targeted radiation therapy, giving him the chance of surviving the disease for longer.” – The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride ( Gentlemansride )

Does the 2024 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) support any other health programs?

On top of drumming up dollars for cancer, the DGR also funds a slew of mental health programs, including:

Efforts funding Veterans & First Responder mental health

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Social Connections Challenge, to help “find better ways for motorcyclists to build strong connections with each other.”

Are you excited to be a part of this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR)? Stay tuned for further information on Triumph’s partnership with the movement.