Demo Yamaha’s 2020 Lineup at Daytona Bike Week

Wanna Ride Some Yamaha Motorcycles?

If you’re going to go to the Daytona Bike Week, you’ll have a unique opportunity to ride the 2020 Yamaha lineup. The company is offering demo rides and a couple of other unique events during Bike Week. The week runs from March 6 to March 15. That’s plenty of time to ride Yamaha bikes because the lineup is open for demo rides from 9 am to 4 pm, according to RideApart.

To see what bikes are going to be there, check out my article on the entire Yamaha lineup. There are a couple of quick notes on the demo rides, though. You’ll need to be 18 or older, have a valid motorcycle license (permits don’t count), a DOT-approved helmet, long pants, closed-toe shoes (please wear some proper boots), shirt, and eye protection.

One more special note, if you’re going to test the MT-10 Yamaha wants you to be 25 or older. This is an understandable requirement. The MT-10 is a serious machine. You can actually register to become a Yamaha Premier member ahead of time online.

This will let you skip over the registration part at the demo ride. It also gives Yamaha your personal info (which you’ll have to volunteer anyway) so that the company can bombard you with emails and marketing materials, and so they can tell who came to demo their rides so they can better plan for future demos.