Deals We Love This Week: Up to 58% Off Schuberth and AGV Helmets

Top-Quality, Lower Prices

Riding season is now in for many of us, and I’d encourage you to get out there on two wheels. With that said, I want you to get out there all suited up. At the very least, I’d say wear a helmet. If you don’t have a good helmet, then it’s time to buy one.

And, man, you can get a good deal right now. I’m talking about saving hundreds in many cases. Revzilla is offering up to 58 percent off select Schuberth and AGV helmets right now. You can check out all sale options at Revzilla by clicking here, or you can keep scrolling to see my top picks.

Schuberth C4 Helmet

Regular Price: $749.00, Sale Price: $349.99 (53% Off)

Schuberth E1 Adventure Helmet

Regular Price: $749.00, Sale Price: $449.00 (40% Off)

Schuberth’s E1 Adventure Helmet is the lid to get if you want high-class engineering in an adventure lid. The helmet features Schuberth’s special STRONG fiberglass shell and comes in two sizes. It also gets a specially optimized EPS foam, COOLMAX and Thermocool liner materials, a robust system of vents for airflow, an anti-roll-off system, a micro-lock ratchet chin strip, and a Pinlock visor. At 40 percent off, you’ll save about $300 on this helmet.

AGV Numo EVO ST Stinger Helmet

Regular Price: $329.95, Sale Price: $139.99 (58% Off)

The AGV Numo EVO ST Stinger Helmet is another good option, and it comes with a whopping 58 percent discount right now. That means you’ll save about $190. The helmet offers only one shell size and two EPS sizes, but otherwise is very good. It has a micrometric adjustable chin closure strap, GT 2 Face Shield, internal sun shield, integrated ventilation, four large front vents, two back vents, and a Shalimar fabric interior with Ritmo fabric cheek pads.

AGV X70 Helmet

Regular Price: $219.95, Sale Price: $99.99 (55% Off)

The AGV X70 is the company’s take on the classic open-face motorcycle helmet. The helmet features AGV’s advanced composite fiberglass shell that comes in three sizes, an eco-leather removable interior with smooth fabric and an embossed logo, and a double D-ring retention system. The helmet is simple, and with a 55 percent off discount, you’ll save $119. That puts it in line with some of the other top open-face helmets out there.

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Aero Helmet

Regular Price: $849.95, Sale Price: $499.99 (41% Off)

We’ve extolled the virtues of the aGV Sportmodular before, and the fact that this AGV Sportmodular Carbon Aero Helmet is on sale means you’ll have a killer helmet for an excellent price. The helmet features a carbon fiber shell that comes in three sizes, five density EPS that comes in four sizes, a metal chin bar mechanism, integrated ventilation system, removable nose guard and wind protector, Shalimar and Nubuk fabric neck roll, Ritmo fabric cheek pads, a Pinlock face shield, and an internal sun shield. The helmet is currently 41 percent off, so you’ll save $350.