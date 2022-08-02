Deal of the Week: Select RSD Riding Jackets Over 40% Off

Roland Sands Design strikes an effortless balance between cool cruiser-friendly clothing and rugged riding gear that’ll help you repel road rash. This week, RevZilla is offering over 40% off on select RSD jackets, and we’ve listed our favorites below.

Learn more about our top picks by reading on, or check out the whole list. Pick out a new jacket or two for the end of your summer riding season and be ready to turn heads come autumn.

Select Men’s RSD Motorcycles Jackets Over 40% Off

Roland Sands Jagger Jacket

Regular Price: $550.00, Sale Price: $290.00 (47% Off)

A casual-but-aggressive-looking leather jacket with a removable hoodie, this garment still offers slide protection via premium oiled buffalo leather and comes with CE Level 1 Knox Microlock elbow and shoulder armor. There’s also a pocket for an optional back protector.

Roland Sands Clash RS Signature Jacket

Regular Price: $750.00, Sale Price: $450.00 (40% Off)

Punk rock style meets responsible rider protection in this jacket made from GT Racer Premium top-grain cowhide. A core mesh liner with moisture-wicking properties helps you stay comfortable, while impact protection comes from CE Level 1 Knox Microlock shoulder and elbow inserts. Rock on.

Roland Sands Johnny Jacket

Regular Price: $335.00, Sale Price: $190.00 (51% Off)

The name “Johnny” has been associated with lots of badasses in the past—Johnny Cash, Johnny Bravo, and now anyone who wears this thing as well. The 100% waxed cotton body provides robust slide protection while the shoulders and elbows feature Knox CE Level 1 Microlock impact protectors. Woah, mama!

Roland Sands Waylon Jacket

Regular Price: $300.00, Sale Price: $140.00 (53% Off)

It might look like a casual work jacket at first glance (albeit a nice one), but this jacket’s features are tailored for cruising down the highway on your big, bad bike. Made from duck cotton with suede accents and including CE Level 1 Knock Microlock protectors in the elbows and shoulders, it also features a moisture-wicking cool core mesh liner for comfort in various climates and a waterproof device pocket.

Select Women’s RSD Motorcycle Jackets Over 40% Off

Roland Sands Mia Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $525.00, Sale Price: $315.00 (40% Off)

It might be called “Mia”, but you’ll never be missing in action when you wear this thing, because it’s practically guaranteed to get the right kind of attention. The aggressive fit screams “don’t mess with me”, while the included Knox elbow and shoulder protectors provide plenty of impact protection and the oiled buffalo leather body will stand up to slides if you end up cruising down the concrete without your bike.

Roland Sands Riot Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $650.00, Sale Price: $325.00 (50% Off)

Starting a riot while wearing this thing would be easy—the dropped back length, pre-curved sleeves, and relaxed collar opening help it exude the kind of confidence that would make practically anyone want to follow you into trouble. A top-grain cowhide body and pockets for optional shoulder, elbow, and back armor also allow you to protect yourself while riding, making this riding jacket functional as well as fashionable.

Roland Sands Trinity Perforated Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $450.00, Sale Price: $220.00 (51% Off)

Perforated matte buffalo leather for slide protection, CE Knox shoulder and elbow armor for impact protection, and a fit that makes you look like you just stepped out of a blockbuster action movie? Take the red pill on this one.

Roland Sands Maven Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $580.00, Sale Price: $330.00 (43% Off)

Made of hand-finished, washed, and oiled/waxed top-grain cowhide, this jacket has been carefully constructed to be as tough as it looks. An interior trim made from perforated leather helps you stay comfortable while making it even more robust, and it comes with pockets for optional RSD CE shoulder, elbow, and back armor.

