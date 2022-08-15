Deal of the Week: Short Motorcycle Boots Over 40% Off

Motorcycle boots don’t have to come halfway up your shins to offer decent performance and protection. Many riders prefer short boots for their comfort and ease of use—and the best options are still packed with useful features.

What’s more, RevZilla is currently offering over 40% off on select short boots this week, and we’ve put together a list with some footwear you won’t want to miss. Check out our picks below or browse them on RevZilla here.

Select Short Motorcycle Boots Over 40% Off

Icon 1000 Varial Boots

Regular Price: $150.00, Sale Price: $90.00 (40% Off)

These modern-looking short boots have a fresh, clean appearance that would look just as natural on a basketball court or at a skate park as it would on the pegs of your bike. Made from full-grain leather with D30 ankle inserts for impact protection and stabilization, you can count on these to look great and help you stay safe.

Icon 1000 Truant 2 Boots

Regular Price: $150.00, Sale Price: $90.00 (40% Off)

With a kind of “Mad Max meets Crocodile Dundee” vibe, these stylish sneakers come with a slight post-apocalyptic edge. They also come with D30 ankle protectors and full-grain leather construction, plus a leather shifter pad for switching gears in comfort. Rock on, road warrior.

Forma One Dry Shoes

Regular Price: $239.00, Sale Price: $139.00 (42% Off)

High-top basketball shoes you can ride a motorcycle in? Swish. The Forma One Dry Shoes also come with a waterproof Drytex lining so you can wear them in the rain without worrying about getting your toes wet. TPU-molded plastic protectors in the ankles give you protection in the event of bumps, twists, or slides, backed up by reinforced heel and toe areas. They’re made from full-grain leather, too.

Check it out at RevZilla

Rev’It Stelvio Riding Shoes

Regular Price: $239.99, Sale Price: $129.99 (46% Off)

Suede might not seem like the toughest material for moto gear, but you’d be surprised at what Rev’It has done with the stuff. Perforations in the upper portions of these shoes keep air flowing, while reinforced thermoformed protectors in the heels, ankles, and toes offer substantial impact protection. The result? Boots that look great and can take a beating.

Arctiva Comp Boots

Regular Price: $185.00, Sale Price: $95.00 (49% Off)

Yeah, we know: these look like winter boots. That’s because they are—kinda. At ten inches high, they’re low enough to let you ride aggressively, but also high enough to keep out snow and water. You know, in case you want to use them for ice racing or snowmobile riding in addition to your regular riding. They’re also rated for temperatures as low as -40 °F. Now that’s cool.

Forma Legacy Boots

Regular Price: $239.00, Sale Price: $139.97 (49% Off)

RevZilla’s only got one pair of these boots left at the time of this writing, but if you wear a size 36, you’ll want to snag ’em. Looking like a work boot but packed with safety features like full-grain leather uppers, reinforced ankle protectors, TPU-molded plastic ankle protectors, memory foam, and more, these boots offer awesome low-profile protection for cruiser riders (or anyone else who doesn’t wanna look like a power ranger).