Deal of the Week: Over 30% Off Select Winter Riding Jackets

Being caught firmly in the icy grasp of winter doesn’t have to stop you from enjoying your passion for two-wheelin’—and with RevZilla’s awesome markdowns on select winter riding jackets, you’ll be as snug as a bug in a rug on the back of a Bonneville (try saying that five times fast!).

See all winter riding jackets over 30% off here, or check out a few of our favorites below. But don’t wait on ’em too long—these hot deals are going faster than a ‘Busa in 6th gear.

Select Men’s Winter Riding Jackets Over 30% Off

First Manufacturing Fillmore Jacket

Regular Price: $289.99—319.99, Sale Price: $202.99–223.99 (30% Off)

Take a jacket that looks similar to the iconic Schott Perfecto at first glance, but add pockets for optional armor at the shoulders, elbows, and back—that’s essentially the Fillmore jacket, which also comes with a zip-out thermal liner for comfort in a wide range of riding conditions. Drum-dyed naked cowhide leather makes up the chassis, providing awesome slide protection, and an action back provides plenty of freedom for movement too.

Merlin Hixon Jacket

Regular Price: $379.00, Sale Price: $265.30 (30% Off)

An incredibly retro-looking piece of riding gear, the leather in this jacket has been Aniline-treated to provide its unique texture and finish. And the removable vest thermal liner made from Marton Mills tartan fabric provides plenty of warmth when you need it. Not to worry, though—there’s also a mesh drop liner to improve breathability. Oh, and CE Level 1 armor’s included in the shoulders and elbows. Nice.

Check it out at RevZilla

Leatt Moto 5.5 Enduro Jacket

Regular Price: $329.99, Sale Price: $230.99 (30% Off)

A multi-climate jacket designed with serious off-roading in mind, this jacket is packed with features for the rugged rider—like a bladder suspension system and dedicated hydration pocket, a water-resistant and dirt-repellant shell, Brush Guard reinforcements over the elbows, and more. It’s got adjustable ventilation to let you customize it depending on your riding climate, too—in fact, you can even take the arms off and turn it into a riding vest once the weather warms back up! Truly versatile.

Check it out at RevZilla

Alpinestars Andes Pro Drystar Jacket for Tech Air Street

Regular Price: $549.95, Sale Price: $299.95 (45% Off)

A top-of-the-line offering from Alpinestars, this jacket’s breathable but waterproof membrane keeps you dry no matter how cold and wet it gets on your ride. It also features CE Level 1 elbow and shoulder protectors, with pockets for optional chest and back protectors as well. And it’s compatible with Tech Air airbags, so you can enjoy maximum protection on top of the comfort it provides. Hard to go wrong with this one.

Check it out at RevZilla

Select Women’s Winter Riding Jackets Over 30% Off

Firstgear Kilimanjaro Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $419.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (40% Off)

Three words: waterproof. Adventure. Touring. And in 3 to 4 seasons, nonetheless (depending on where you live)! Made with PTFE laminate for durable waterproofing and surprising breathability, this jacket also comes with a neoprene collar to prevent your neck from chillin’ out too much in colder riding conditions. As for safety features, you get CE rated D30 elbow and shoulder guards, a D30 EVO T5 back protector, and a combination of 420D and 620D abrasion-resistant nylon throughout the exterior.

Check it out at RevZilla

Spidi Mystic Women’s Jacket (Sizes 42 & 44 Only)

Regular Price: $539.90, Sale Price: $269.90 (50% Off)

A fashionable, slim-cut design reminiscent of Italian café racer jackets belies the protection and warmth this jacket offers. It’s got an 80g removable thermal liner and is made from goat leather for slide protection, plus EN1621-1 certified shoulder and elbow armor and a pocket for an EN1621-2 certified back protector too. It might look streamlined, but it’s one helluva heavy hitter.

Check it out at RevZilla