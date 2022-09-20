Deal of the Week: Over 30% Off on Select Alpinestars Gear

No need to wish upon a star for protection while you ride—not when you can count on Alpinestars to provide you with cost-effective, tough-as-all-hell gear instead. While it may run a tad sporty for the tastes of some bikers (we see you, Uncle Al who can quote every episode of Sons and retrofitted his Harley from the ’80s with ear-splitting Vance & Hines exhaust pipes), many riders gravitate towards this brand’s futuristic aesthetic and dependable quality.

This week, our pals at RevZilla are offering deals on select Alpinestars closeout items over 30% off. Check out our faves below, or see more at RevZilla here.

Select Alpinestars Jackets Over 30% Off

Gunner V2 Waterproof Jacket

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $161.10 (44% Off)

The advanced poly-fabric main shell of this garment gives it impressive abrasion resistance, while waterproof and thermal lining ensures you’ll stay comfortable in a wide variety of climates. Nylon overlays in key impact areas buff up the protection factor, while CE level 1 Bio Armor makes the shoulder and elbow areas even stronger.

Andes Pro Drystar Jacket for Tech Air Street

Regular Price: $549.95, Sale Price: $299.95 (45% Off)

Compatible with Tech Air airbag systems and made from robust textiles, this jacket offers next-level crash protection for your vital organs. A Drystar waterproof membrane also prevents you from getting soaked in the rain, and is breathable enough to keep air flowing on brighter and clearer days. CE Level 1 armor in the shoulders and elbows also helps protect you from impacts, and optional chest and back protectors are available too. Put simply, it’s one tough jacket.

Select Alpinestars Pants Over 30% Off

Fluid Speed Pants

Regular Price: $99.95, Sale Price: $69.97 (30% Off)

One thing’s for sure—you’ll be hard to miss in these brightly-colored pants. They’re comfortable too, with stretch panels in the lower waist and a pre-curved leg design. With 600D polyester in the main shell for abrasion resistance and high-performance synthetic leather on the knees to provide a little extra slide protection, these are definitely made for off-roading. Comfort mesh lining adds breathability.

Check it out at RevZilla

Racer Graphite Pants

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $90.97 (30% Off)

Much more subtle than the pants above but no less functional, these lightweight-but-durable riding pants are also breathable, durable, and not easily damaged in a slide. Their poly-fabric and nylon construction offers plenty of abrasion protection, and an expansion panel in the 3D knee protectors allows them to accommodate armor inserts. Pre-curved legs provide excellent ergonomics when in the riding position, and an internal comfort liner provides breathability so you can ride easy in a wider range of conditions.

Check it out at RevZilla

Select Alpinestars Base Layers Over 30% Off

Supertech Blaze Jersey

Regular Price: $69.95, Sale Price: $48.97 (30% Off)

With an athletic fit and a color scheme that pairs well with the Fluid Speed Pants listed above, this jersey provides tons of comfort and visibility when riding in the dirt. It’s made from a lightweight, elastic, and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable no matter where you go, and high-airflow mesh inserts provide ventilation in several key areas.

Check it out at RevZilla

Racer Graphite Jersey

Regular Price: $39.95, Sale Price: $27.97 (30% Off)

Looking for a less colorful jersey to wear with those Racer Graphite Pants? Try this. Fitted wrist cuffs ensure your sleeves won’t slip and get in the way of reaching the controls, while a stretch collar at the neck provides extra comfort. It’s cut longer in the rear as well, to ensure you always have coverage where it counts (and to be more compatible with Alpinestars MX pants). Nice.