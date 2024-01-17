Custom Eye Candy: The Akira Bike Project

Bel y Bel (Bel & Bel) Akira Bike Project began with a single prototype and will continue to a next-generation fleet of motorcycles

Limited series is expected to debut this year and will be available to purchase

Price is listed around $26,287 USD, with a ~$5,000 USD deposit required

Prototype used a Yamaha engine, next-gen bikes will be electric

Everybody has a different reason to ride.

Some might wish to carry forward their family’s biker legacy; some hunt for the ultimate adrenaline rush, while others are just looking to save a few dollars on the daily commute.

I myself began riding only a handful of years ago, but my love for bikes began almost a decade before that when I first set my eyes on the Japanese cyberpunk action film, “Akira” (1988).

About the cyberpunk film “Akira” (1988)

Secret military projects, ESP experiments, biker gangs, and an atomic climax aren’t even half of what this flick has to offer, highlighted by the camaraderie of “The Capsules” – a vigilante bōsōzoku gang pulled into conspiracies that threaten humanity and, consequently, the world as they know it.

Amidst the chaos and beautifully depicted scenes of carnage lie a series of frames where gang main man Kaneda swoops in on his main swanky machine called “Shotaro.”

A poster illustration of Kaneda and “Shotaro” from “Akira” (1988). Media provided by Akira Fandom.

About the original Akira motorcycle

Kaneda’s two-wheeled choice is a blood-red bike that sits so low – and so far back – that “cruiser” aesthetics lean more toward “recumbent.” To the slightly unrealistic visuals, we add Shoei, Arai, and U.S. Air Force stickers. Akira fandom’s website also points out the following hardware/specs for Shotaro:

Ceramic, double-rotor, two-wheel disk drive

Electronically controlled Anti-Lock Brake System (a pretty advanced concept for 1988)

200hp, no torque designation

A gearbox case and the appearance of electricity at the front tyre suggests this motorcycle is a turbine-electric hybrid

Cool fact: Shotaro’s pipe notes were pulled from an actual MiG-21 fighter jet and merged with a recording of a 1927 Harley-Davidson.

A view of Bel & Bel’s “Akira Bike Project.” Media provided by Bel & Bel.

Carles Bel and Jesús Bel are re-creating Shotaro

That would be Carles Bel and Jesús Bel, the lovely pair of gents responsible for creative studio “Bel y Bel,” or “Bel & Bel” (Bel & Bel Facebook page).

In an interview with RideApart, Carles mentions how much of their first prototype (the working one) was used bike parts):

We could say that more than half of the parts have been made expressly for this bike, many parts are reused but have had to be somewhat modified for this purpose.” “In the following [motorcycles after this first prototype], practically everything, including the chassis, will be custom built.” – Carles Bel, Bel & Bel ( RideApart )

What went into the “Akira Bike Project?”

For “The Akira Bike Project,” Carles and Jesús apparently took a Yamaha gas engine and mated it to an electric motor for a hybrid design that would be durable and easier to work with.

To this was added fiberglass/carbon fiber fairings and 17’ wheels shod in race rubber.

If you’re looking for a generous wheelbase, look no further; Bel & Bel’s Akira bike touts a 78.74” spacing between the front and rear tire, with the whole caboodle weighing a surprisingly scant ~374 lbs.

A view of Bel & Bel’s “Akira Bike Project.” Media provided by Bel & Bel.

Are Bel & Bel taking orders for future Akira bikes?

Yes!

Heads up, the next models will be a bit different from the prototype we’re covering in this article. Coverage from Janaki Jitchotvisut (RideApart) shows that the next generation of Bel & Bel Akira bikes will feature the following, among other things:

A fully-electric rear hub motor capable of 5000w and 72v, though Carles says we can “mount more power and more battery if necessary”

A range of about ~64 miles on a standard 60AH battery

~75 mph top speed

Three speed maps

Reverse function

Expect the new series of Akira bikes to come through sometime this year; Carles tells RideApart that each bike will cost around €24,000 ($26,287 USD), with a required deposit bringing that price up by €5,000 ($5,475 USD).

What do you think of the Bel & Bel Akira Bike Project?