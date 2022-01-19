Custom Eye Candy: KTM’s Bespoke KTM 990 Crowned “The Archduke”

When the good people at Tony Prust’s Analog Motorcycles decided to take on this monochromatic build, we were excited. As much as a healthy dose of orange will always suit the bikes of our favorite Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, there’s something so beautifully suave yet calming about slate-themed scoots about the countryside proper.

The minimalist lean doesn’t hurt either – not one bit.

According to the report from AutoEvolution, the donor bike for this project was a 2007 KTM 990 Super Duke – a bike described by UltimateMotorcycling as thus:

“The new 990 Super Duke represents Austrian KTM’s first undiluted road-going effort. Being thrust against such worthy Italian contenders as the Ducati Monster S4R and the Aprilia Tuono 1000 R is the perfect occasion to defy tradition, ditch the conventional color, and clad it with go-faster bits and custom trim from the KTM PowerParts catalogue, which can be ordered at the point of purchase.”

We’re reading the fine print as ‘agile and packed with raw power’ – and that’s exactly what the report says Tony and his experts started with.

For power tweaks, the team slapped on an aftermarket intake kit from Motohooligan, which now blows out a single Cone Engineering muffler.

The brakes and suspension are already top-notch, so the team left those components as-is; however, the bodywork is all custom aluminum, complete down to the “unique nose fairing sitting just ahead of the relocated stock instrumentation,” and “slim front fender [which] can be spotted in between the 990’s inverted forks.”

The gas tank is handmade, too, with other features of the custom build, including integrated LED lighting, Vortex clip-ons, bar-end turn signals, and a single CRG mirror.

What do you think of this hand-built beauty? Drop a comment below letting us know what you think – we love hearing from you.

Enjoy the photo gallery below

*All media sourced from AutoEvolution *