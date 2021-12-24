Custom Eye Candy: Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle is Clad in Carbon

Revenge of the ‘Carbon’ators

German bike shop Rod Squad has taken a Harley muscle machine and decked the thing out in carbon…plus a couple other nifty features.

The report from AutoEvolution states that many of this bike’s parts came from other shops such as “Roland Sands (riser, milled to fit a motogadget speedometer), Avon (tires), Arnott (the air suspension), and another German custom shop, NLC.”

The bike definitely caught some eyes when it traveled to Sweden, where it won 2017 Elmia’s ‘Best Motorcycle,’ ‘Best In Show,’ and ‘Best Paintwork,’ as stated by Rod Squad’s official website.

Apparently, the shop responsible for all the carbon bits is NLC, who created custom pieces including units for the “airbox and radiator covers, rear fender, frame triangles, brake caliper, and drive side brake,” as well as “on the lamp housing for the Daymaker LED light or the silencer of the Akrapovic exhaust hardware.”

Other features of this build include “…a 90 cm (35 in) dragbar that houses the clutch and brake lines, a 21-inch front wheel, and a leather seat.”

Bottom line, we know that carbon is relatively outdated – but here’s something so fresh about a build that glances at that particular statistic and spits in its face.

Glitter on, big dude. We see you.

Props to Rod Squad for the win, and what appears to be a solid job done.

Check out the photo gallery below, courtesy of AutoEvolution, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of AutoEvolution *