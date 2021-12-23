Custom Eye Candy: A Kawi ER-6F Turns Cafe Racer

Look At That Bodywork.

Just LOOK AT IT.

Taipei-based bike shop Cowboy’s Chopper brought a pretty beastie for us to gawk at – and we’re loving the custom-tailored subframe moment.

The donor bike for this tricked-out project is a 2006 Kawasaki ER-6F (the same that recently deceased Shunji Tanaka designed with Kawasaki back in his years with the firm), known for its amazing handling, quick speeds and smooth riding experience.

This particular bike comes complete with a liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine sporting a 11.3:1 compression ratio and six-speed gearbox, capable of churning out 72 hp and 49 pound-feet (66 Nm) of torque to top speeds of 130 mph (209 kph).

She’s a fast beauty, and she’s about to get chopped.

The report from AutoEvolution states that “[Alex] Gao’s moto therapists proceeded to remove the standard bodywork in its entirety,” after which point they attached the new skeleton, complete with a “stainless steel rear fender and an aftermarket taillight, along with a classy two-up saddle enveloped in suede and brown leather.”

Cowboy’s Chopper also bestowed upon the classic ripper a “one-off aluminum fuel tank with polished side covers and cafe racer-esque knee indents, as well as an asymmetrical front fairing that flanks a yellow-tinted retro headlamp.”

Other Mods:

Round LED fog light on the left-hand side of the front wheel

Slim fender

Clip-on handlebars

New levers

New grips

Premium Switchgear

Billet aluminum footpegs

High-end filters

New stainless steel exhaust muffler (made in-house)

dark green hue/gloss-silver color scheme

“A stealthy layer of black paintwork on the wheels”

Let us know what you think about this dark beauty in the comments below – you missed your chance, it was apparently for sale but just sold as of 10 hours ago.

Be sure to check out other ‘custom eye candy’ additions to our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of Cowboy Chopper’s social media platform*