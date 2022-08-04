Custom Eye Candy: $500 Million Ducati FUSE Featured on Jay Leno’s Garage

Jay Leno is a big fan of pony power.

His ‘garage’ (read: exorbitant collection) features everything from the hottest of supercars, to the retro unforgettable, all the way to iconic chassis from the likes of Brough Superior, Harley-Davidson, Indian, Norton, Triumph and Ducati – the latter marque of which has been slapped onto a custom creation that Leno just can’t get enough of.

Enter Revival Cycle’s ‘FUSE’– a Yamaha Virago donor bike that’s been given the full one-off treatment, including an Italian homage on the gas tank, despite the bike’s original bloodlines.

Leno may not own the Ducati FUSE, but with the help of the bike’s creator (Alan Stulberg, founder of Revival) and owner (Edward Boyd), he was able to showcase it in a recent episode of his series, ‘Jay Leno’s Garage,’ available to watch on Amazon Prime, Peacock TV, NBC, Youtube, and JustWatch, among other titles.

The Revival Cycles FUSE, with the bike’s creator (Alan Stulberg, founder of Revival) and owner (Edward Boyd) next to Jay Leno from ‘Jay Leno’s Garage.’ Media sourced from Youtube.

“Edward Boyd, former Head of Design at Dell Technologies and the owner of the bike, had approached Alan to learn how to design a custom motorcycle,” explains HotCars.

“He wanted to use what he had at the time, a Yamaha Virago engine frame rolling chassis. After months of pondering, Alan started the project with a Ducati motor instead, buying a Ducati Monster 1,100-cc V-Twin motor from eBay.”

The FUSE – a one-off creation courtesy of Revival Cycles. Media sourced from Revival Cycles.

“This is the bike’s sole mass-market component as the rest of the paraphernalia were either off-the-shelf or fabricated in-house.”

Want to take a gander at how much the build cost?

The FUSE – a one-off creation courtesy of Revival Cycles. Media sourced from Revival Cycles.

The budget purportedly started around $100,000, but that quickly skyrocketed to over half a million dollars, with key features of the project including the clutch, brake master cylinders, hand levers, throttle, controls, and instruments all ‘knitted in as a single unit.’

“I really have to look at it for about twenty minutes to see all the little touches…nicely done,” enthuses Leno himself.

The FUSE – a one-off creation courtesy of Revival Cycles. Media sourced from Revival Cycles.

Bottom line, we’re all drooling at the end product, and are more than grateful for the extra eyegasm on Leno’s recent episode.

*Media sourced from Revival Cycles and Youtube*