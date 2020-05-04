CruzTOOLS Releases New Toolkit for BMW Motorcycles

It’s Trail-Ready

Packing a good toolkit is an important part—or should be—of your motorcycle road trip checklist, especially if you’re going off-road at any point. If you have an adventure touring bike, like many of the fantastic GS motorcycles BMW sells, then a good toolkit is essential. Luckily CruzTOOLS is here to help those who ride a BMW adventure bike with a new toolkit.

The company released an updated toolkit for BMW ADV bikes due to the fact that BMW made significant updates to its motorcycles in 2019. Those updates necessitate some new tools in your roadside kit. The new RoadTech B2 kit from CruzTOOLS includes a 34mm axle wrench and a four-stage hex axle adapter with 10mm, 12mm, 19mm, and 22mm sizes in one tool. Also included in the kit are 6 Torx keys, 5 hex keys, 4 metric wrenches, a mini ratchet with a 2-inch extension and sockets, a 6-in-1 screwdriver, locking pliers, adjustable wrench, cable ties, mechanics wire, duct tape, thread locker, and a tire gauge.

All the tools come with a heavy-duty, roll-up pouch, as all CruzTOOLS kits do. All told, riders should be able to handle almost all of the little issues they’re bound to come across when riding. If you’re looking for a kit like this, it’s going to run you $129.95. You can check it out at Touratech USA.