Could Suzuki Make a V-Strom 160?

The Baby-Strom

If you need a good adventure bike, the Suzuki V-Strom is a great option. The motorcycle comes in a variety of flavors and two displacements: 650cc and 1,037cc. Now, however, there’s a rumor that Suzuki could create a 160cc V-Strom, according to a recent report by BikeWale.

This comes after Suzuki’s Chinese partner, Haojue, made a 160cc adventure bike. It’s within reason that Haojue will craft a smaller adventure bike based on this 160cc design for Suzuki, which means there could be a V-Strom 160 coming out very soon.

The Suzuki and the Chinese bike will be more or less the same most likely. The bike would likely feature some styling cues from its larger siblings. However, there are some features that you can see in the image above that would be carried over, including a single front disc brake, a lofty windscreen, and a muscular and curvy gas tank.

It’s unclear if this bike will make a global debut or if it will be sold only to Asian/Pacific markets. My inclination is that it would be sold in Asia first and then spread out from there, but there’s always a chance Suzuki would decide to bring it to North America to compete with some of the other small-displacement dual-sport and adventure bikes that are popping up.