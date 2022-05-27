Continental Submits Massive Tyre Recall for ‘Potential Groove Cracks’

Continental has had to take a bit of a step back with this one.

Just a few days ago, the German parts manufacturing company handed over a recall for a number of units from their TKC, ContiGo!, K62 and LB lines.

The move itself is standard integrity for a quality company like Continental, though this particular recall likely hurt a bit more than usual, with ‘a total of 68,770 [affected] tires manufactured from January 06, 2019 to April 30, 2022,’ according to ADVPulse.

Continental’s tyres, a number of which were affected in a recent mass recall. Photo courtesy of 2RideTheWorld.

Here’s a list of the affected model, along with the dates they were manufactured:

TKC

80/120/70-19 M/C 60Q: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/120/90-17 M/C 64S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/120/90-18 M/C 65R: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/2.50-21 M/C 48S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/2.75-21 M/C 52S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/3.00-21 M/C 51S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/3.25-18 M/C 59S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/3.50-18 M/C 62S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/4.00-18 M/C 64R: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/5.10-17 M/C 67S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/90/90-21 M/C 54S: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

80/90/90-21 M/C 54T: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

CONTIGO!

100/90-18 M/C 56H 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

100/90-18 M/C 56V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

100/90-18 M/C 65H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

100/90-19 M/C 57H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

100/90-19 M/C 57V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

110/70-17 M/C 54H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

110/80-17 M/C 57V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

110/80-18 M/C 58V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

110/90-18 M/C 61H FRONT: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

110/90-18 M/C 61H REAR: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

120/80-16 M/C 60V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

120/90-18 M/C 65V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/70-17 M/C 62H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/70-18 M/C 63H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/80-17 M/C 65H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/80-18 M/C 66V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/90-16 M/C 67H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/90-16 M/C 67V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/90-17 M/C 68H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

130/90-17 M/C 68V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

140/80-17 M/C 69V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

150/70-18 M/C 70V: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

3.00-21 M/C 51H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

3.25-19 M/C 54H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

4.00-18 M/C 64H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

90/90-18 M/C 51H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

90/90-21 M/C 54H: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

K62

3.00-10 M/C 50J: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

3.50-10 M/C 59J: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

3.50-10 M/C 59J WW: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

LB

3.50-8 M/C 46J: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

3.50-8 M/C 46J WW: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

4.00-8 M/C 55J: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

4.00-8 M/C 55J WW: 1/06/19 – 4/30/22

Affected by the list?

Expect to get a poke from Continental America, who will “notify owners and replace the potentially defective tires with ‘substantially similar ones’ not affected by the recall, free of charge.”

If you already replaced the tires, the company will reimburse you regardless.

Standby for the recall letters (to be mailed June 6), and here’s how you can get in touch with the brand for further questions:

Continental Customer Service

1-888-799-2168

NHTSA Hotline

1-888-327-4236 (for recall ID 22T006) OR www.nhtsa.gov.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.