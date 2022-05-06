Combat Drops Their New £100k V-twin Bomber

The brand we used to know as Confederate Motorcycles has just dropped a bike-shaped bomb on the motorcycle community….literally. They’re calling it the Bomber, based off of the original FA-13 unit – and heads up, the cost of this particular piece of power floats just north of £100k / $123,579 USD.

Let’s get into it.

Combat Motors is known for its aesthetically extreme, US-centric bikes. Back when we covered the debut of the Wraith – a gorgeous machine with a limited run of 21 units costing no less than $155,000 USD – the sheer commitment to quality and attention to detail blew us away.

Now, the all-new Bomber – an homage to the company’s OG FA-13 Bomber – is taking the front-and-center stage for the company’s 2022 lineup as “complet[ing] the package with a new, laid-back seat angle coupled with forward controls to make this bike the cruiser to lead all cruisers,” according to MCN’s coverage.

Perks of the Bomber include the S&S air-cooled V-twin, as well as the unique, handmade (aluminum) monocoque chassis that shows off a Hossack-style front-end.

(Norman Hugh Hossack, in case you didn’t know, is a Scottish inventor and engineer that invented the patented Hossack front suspension system, which Wikipedia states is still used on some BMW Motorrad K series motorcycles to this day.)

It’s a novel system, with the end result of Combat’s integration being a rolling work of art that guarantees (harder than any bike brand I know) that you won’t be a cruising wallflower with this one.

The Bomber is available in raw aluminum – yum – or all-black, with the other members of the lineup (the “long-popular Wraith, F117 Fighter, and P51 Fighter”) striking the perfect balance between raw beauty and aggression.

For other stories related to this, be sure to check back at our shiny new webpage.