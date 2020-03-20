Cleveland CycleWerks Reveals the Falcon 01 and Falcon BLK

A Bicycle, Moped, and Motorcycle

Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW) had a full event planned for its new Falcon electric bike, but due to the Coronavirus, the company decided to do a reveal on Facebook live. Scott Colosimo, the CEO of CCW, sat down with Zach and Evan to discuss the bike. The three of them are the key figures behind the new bike.

The three of them kicked things off with a discussion of the reason for making the motorcycle. They discussed the fact that CCW has been building and selling motorcycles around the world for 10 years now. They discussed the need for a new kind of vehicle and the fact that technology is now available.

The guys also talked about the fact that there is a lot of support for things that are made in the USA, which the new bike will be. According to the info about the bike about 60 percent of the motorcycle is made in Cleveland, Ohio, and about 80 percent of the bike is made in the USA.

The last thing discussed was how versatile the machine actually is. You can use it as a regular e-bike, moped, or motorcycle. You can check out the discussion below.

From there the team moved to the actual motorcycle. Here, the guys go over the motorcycle in depth. They had a version of the motorcycle that was stripped down. And then they had the Falcon BLK that was fully equipped and ready to go.

The bike has two battery packs, an electric motor that puts out 17.5 hp max, a fox dual-adjustable rear shock, and a CCW-created front suspension. The frame itself is a tubular, full CCW design that houses the removable battery packs, electric controller, and electric motor.

Everything on the bike is DOT legal, can be rated just as an e-bike or as a moped or as a full-blown motorcycle. In full motorcycle configuration, the motorcycle will do between 60 to 80 miles per charge with one battery pack. With both battery packs, you’re looking at double the range.

The bike also has Bluetooth connectivity that will connect it to an app. The motorcycle can either have an instrument cluster from the factory or you can just use your phone. There are various ride modes, including an Angry Pixy mode that is essentially a turbo boost mode. It accesses maximum power for 20 seconds. A red button on the handlebars makes this happen. Another interesting innovative feature is the Lumilor electroluminescent paint. This paint lights up light a light, but it’s actually paint. It adds visual flair to the bike, but it also adds a minor safety feature.

Another innovation was the use of Sphere Brakes. Because of supply chain issues, the first bikes will have Card racing brakes on it, but CCW hopes to use the innovative Sphere Brakes are a new type of brake that has been used in military purposes. CCW will be one of the first consumer-focused companies to use this technology.

One of the most interesting things about the motorcycle is that it will charge to 80 percent capacity in just 45 minutes with the Cleveland charger. That is on a regular 110-volt household outlet. It takes another full 45 minutes to reach 100 percent. You can check out the full video reveal below.

Scott said the company will be releasing more images and videos over the next couple of days, including footage of the guys actually riding the motorcycle.

If you’re interested in the bike, the Falcon BLK Founder’s Edition is available now for $14,995. There’s also the Falcon 01 Founder’s Edition that’s available for $7,995. The Falcon BLK Founder’s Edition is limited to only 20 units, and the Falcon 01 will be built in greater volume. I’ll keep an eye out for more info and media about the bike.