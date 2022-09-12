China’s Fastest-Growing Bike Firm Is…

With the motorcycle industry now in full swing toward 2023, one marque, in particular, has won the title of their country’s ‘fastest growing bike firm’ – and that’s not a title to be taken lightly.

Care to have a go at which brand won?

Machines from the masterminds at QJMotors. Media sourced from MCN.

“It was only in early 2020 that the first spy pictures of some surprisingly well-designed, mid-capacity bikes with western-style design started to emerge from China,” explains a report from MCN.

“At the time, it was suggested that they’d become new Benelli models, but they turned out to be destined for a completely new brand called QJMotor, launched by Chinese firm Qianjiang Group in May of that year.”

Machines from the masterminds at QJMotors. Media sourced from MCN.

As surprising as it may seem that a Chinese marque beat the speedy sales agenda, keep in mind – we’re talking about a brand that shared Benelli engines and chassis parts. Working with what they were given, the firm was smart enough to price the bikes at extremely reasonable prices and widen the range, after which the snowball effect took hold…and the rest is history.

Machines from the masterminds at QJMotors. Media sourced from MCN.

A mere two years have reaped 37 models, ‘including singles, twins, fours, electric bikes, and more’ – and that includes the units that have just been awarded European type-approval.

Passing EU safety/emissions regulations means you’ll soon see the QJMotor SRK700, SRK400 and SRV550 in Germany…soon after, the rest of Europe…and then the world…

We will keep you up to date on the best of the latest that trickles down the proverbial pipeline; be sure to subscribe to our newsletter, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.