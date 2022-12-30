CES 2023: Da Vinci to Debut the DC100

The high-performance electric bike market is no joke.

With a mere handful of marques gunning for the cutting edge on battery charging speeds, range, quality components, and pricing, the few that have risked success, sleep, and sanity show off their respective end results with pride – and Da Vinci Motors is right up there with the rest of them.

Having debuted their first electric offering, the DC100, the next step is to obviously get the bike a tad closer to our community – which is why this particular futuristic cafe racer will be at 2023’s CES.

“We’re excited to announce that CES 2023 represents our first on-site appearance in the US market,” says Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor’s International Business Manager.

“As a tech-driven company, this show is top on our agenda for events where we want to represent ourselves as a tech company in the US and across the world.”

According to the relevant press release, Da Vinci will join the likes of other electric bike brands on CES’s floor (we think Damon Motors will be there after landing 2020’s “Best in Innovation” award); do you have a preference when it comes to zero-emission scoots? What’s your preferred platform and model?

Drop a comment below letting us know what to think, be sure to also backhand that button at the tip-top of our page for that coveted ad-free read option, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.