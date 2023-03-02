Cardo: The Economical Packtalk Neo

Motorcycling has never been a budget-friendly business – at least, not for me.

From the scads of cool gear and updating top-tier safety regulations to the stunning new bikes being punted out into the Powersports industry proper, there’s too much good stuff to throw money at – and that includes the latest addition to Cardo’s range.

Meet the Packtalk Neo.

According to RideAPart, the Packtalk Neo packs a wallop of a deal; $349.95 USD places her smack in between the Packtalk Edge and the Freecom 4X, replacing the Bold and sidling up next to the Black – though RideApart’s coverage guesses that “those products probably will not be there in the near future.”

Perks of this baby include a Dynamic Mesh Communication system (DMC), and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to accompany 40mm JBL speakers. The upgraded Natural Voice engine does wonders in tandem with the noise-canceling microphone and 13-hour battery life, too – all elements shared with the Packtalk Edge.

Finish the package with a USB-C charging port, over-the-air software updates, and the sleek antenna-less design, and you’ve got a subtle bit of tech that does an awful lot for the size.

“With Packtalk Neo, we wanted to provide riders an option that featured our most technological and innovative features, but at a more accessible price, with the ultimate goal of bringing more riders into our Cardo community,” says Cardo Systems CEO Alon Lumbroso.

“With a beautiful, sleek, and clean design, the Packtalk Neo is the perfect complement within our expansive range of communicators, delivering another option for riders to enjoy the open road without sacrificing the best-of-the-best technology.”

One thing’s for sure; with comm units like this one gradually providing more perks for fewer pence, we look forward to the front-row gander of motorcycle technology for the future.

What comm unit do you use?