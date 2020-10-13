Capit’s WarmMe Leg Heaters to Keep Your End of Season Riding More Comfortable

Tire Warming Blankets but for Your Legs

From the guys that bring you tire warmers to keep your wheel compound soft for a chilly day at the track, Capit has delivered a new product to keep our legs warm (and soft…?): the WarmMe Leg Heater.

The legs aren’t quite like pants or chaps. They’re individual heating pads that wrap around each of your legs making for easy fit over your pre-existing riding pants. This is the best-case scenario so you don’t have to sacrifice protection for heat. I find that with most gear in the “heated equipment” industry you almost always take away some protective elements to keep warm.

Speaking of protective elements (and protection FROM the elements), the pants feature reflective strips to keep you visible on the road as well as being fully weatherproof.

As it goes with most heated gear, you will find 3 heating settings: low, medium, and high.

If you read my previous overview of Keis’ new $260 heated gloves that don’t even come with batteries, you’ll be pleased to hear that these leg heaters actually come with your 3000 mAh batteries that allow for continuous operation between 3.5 and 9 hours depending on your heat setting. Unlike those gloves, you get 10x the amount of raw material for $60 less due to these being priced at $200 for the pair. Batteries too. Nice.

They even have the same heating technology as the gloves, featuring carbon fiber heating elements to keep the heaters light and durable. The warmers are machine washable (take the batteries out first, obviously) and are secured to your leg via adjustable bands in addition to the hook and loop closures so you can have some peace of mind knowing they fit over any kind of leg gear you may be equipped with for your ride.

I keep saying this in my heated gear overviews, but if I was writing this article last month I’d be wearing these things on my daily coffee ride this morning due to the great price point and overall functionality of the product. It’s 6 degrees Celcius all week here where I’m from. Stay warm champions.