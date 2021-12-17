Can-Am: Women of On-Road (WOOR) Program Gifted Over 18 Awards

Can Am is all about empowering our female riders of the motorcycle community proper – and with 19 awards already tucked into the proverbial belt, they are making a difference in the very best of ways.

The report comes from a press release issued yesterday (found for you to peruse on Motorcycle.com), with the main focus being on the doings of WOOR in North America.

“This past year, WOOR supported 12 distinct causes, including organized rides and rallies for women, a women’s motorcycle festival, female-focused charities, and other initiatives that support women who love to ride,” states the report.

WOOR isn’t just about women; it’s about believing the road has the ability to empower anybody, with that sense of freedom belonging to all, “regardless of race, age, gender or background.”

“The team at Can-Am finds it unacceptable that only 20% of riders in the motorcycle industry are women, and it has been working on changing that,” continues the report.

“The good news? It’s working!”

“More and more women have been hitting the open road, and Can-Am is leading the charge with retail volume among women doubling in less than 2 years. In fact, more than 38% of current Can-Am Ryker owners are female.”

19 awards have given WOOR recognition, including the ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, “which celebrates the year’s best multicultural advertising campaigns.”

WOOR also snagged a title from the 2021 U.S. Effie Awards in the category of Engaged Community – Products / Digital.

Here’s a list of the other honours, according to the press release:

Five titles of recognition from the IDÉA Awards

Media Grand Prix Winner, ‘Best content creation,’ ‘Best integrated campaign,’ ‘Best use of social media,’ and ‘Best use of data and research’

Four awards from CMA Awards – Canada

Business Impact (Gold), Environics Analytics Data-Driven Marketing (Gold), Brand Building (Silver), and Engagement (Bronze)

Three awards from the Festival of Media North America – NYC

‘Best campaign for automotive (Gold)’, Judges choice award, and ‘Best use of digital platforms’.

‘Best use of data and insights’ from the Festival of Media Global

‘Best Campaign’ led by data from the MMG Awards

Automotive Grand Prix from the World Media Awards

‘Media Plan of the Year’ from AdWeek – NYC

‘Bronze Media Agency of the Year’ – Canada from Strategy

Niche Marketing (Silver) award from the Media Innovation Awards

“We’re thrilled to have received close to 20 awards to highlight our success, notably for our engaged community, excellent content creation and innovative use of data insights,” says Martin Ethier, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am On-Road.

“I would like to thank all the partners and riders who made this achievement possible and support us in our mission to open the road to women!”

For more information on WOOR and everything they do for the community, be sure to check out Can Am’s website; stay tuned for updates, be sure to drop a comment, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media in this article is derived from Can Am’s press release kit*