Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite Deliveries Begin

The Bikes Will be Delivered Several Markets

The innovative electric motorcycle company Cake has some interesting machines. The workhorse of the lineup is the Ösa model. Cake sells an Ösa+ and Ösa Lite, and I recently received word from the Cake team that the new model will now be delivered to United States customers. Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other markets that Cake operates will begin delivery over the next couple of weeks or so.

Cake’s PR team said this is an important move for the company because COVID-19 was expected to seriously disrupt the deliveries of the Ösa+ and Ösa Lite. I was told in an email that there have been some minor setbacks (Cake didn’t say what), but that the team there has been able to more or less move forward as planned.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Ösa platform is now ready for delivery to riders here in the US and, within just a few weeks, around the world,” said CAKE Brand Manager, Zach Clayton in the company’s press release. “Whether it’s a restaurant delivery service doing neighborhood deliveries or a surfer looking for a low-impact way to get to the beach with their board, the Ösa models provide so many ways for people to expand enterprise opportunities and exploration.”

For those of you unfamiliar with the Ösa+ and Ösa Lite, the bike is an odd-looking, but interesting modular design. The Ösa Lite is classified as a motor-driven cycle and goes only 30 mph. The Ösa+ is can do 63 mph and is classified as an actual motorcycle. Both have a number of different types of riders in mind, including commuters and workers to adventurers and outdoors people. There are all sorts of luggage options and racks that will allow you to easily carry everything from a laptop to lumber.

I have no idea what the sales numbers for this bike are like, but the folks that bought them will get them soon, and that’s a good sign in the current state of the world.