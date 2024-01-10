CAKE Kalk Catches Fire, Leads to Recall of Over 260 Bikes

|
If you’ve ever seen an EV battery fire, you might want to pay attention to this recent recall from CAKE.
Apparently, a Korean dealership was charging a CAKE Kalk motorcycle back in mid-October when the thing caught fire. The component at fault was CAKE’s lithium-ion battery pack, now believed to carry an unbalanced chemical equation for certain units.
Here’s the official run-down from the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report:
Which of CAKE’s Kalks have been affected by this faulty battery?
We’re told that about 264 models carry the potential for a faulty battery, spread out amongst the following Kalk variants:
Kalk&
Kalk Ink&
Kalk :work
Potentially affected models include any of the above Kalk variants produced between January 1, 2018, and November 1, 2023, with VIN numbers starting at YW2C1M108KT000001 and ending with YW2C1M104PT002060.
If you’re worried your machine has been affected by this faulty battery situation, look for “abnormal battery behavior, including failed charging, significantly reduced range, and power cut-off while driving.”
When can I expect to be notified about this recall?
According to the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, dealers and owners can expect to be notified by January 12, possibly even before then.
The update will include instructions from CAKE on how to treat your bike until the replacement battery units become available in Q2 of 2024.
What can I do about this recall?
If you find yourself affected by this recall and want further information from a connected party, feel free to contact either CAKE Service Support or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
CAKE Service Support
Email: service@ridecake.com
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
Telephone: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
Website: www.nhtsa.gov
NHTSA’s Campaign #: 23V904000
NHTSA’s Recall Report #: 23V-904
If you know of anybody in possession of a 2018-2023 CAKE Kalk, please share this safety recall and spread the word!