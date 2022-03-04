Cafe Racer-Inspired Yamaha Revstar Guitars Revamped for 2022

When Yamaha Corporation first came out with the Revstar guitar back in 2015, they drew inspiration from the community of the one brand that originally shared both their name as well as their parent company, Nippon Gakki Co., Ltd.

That brand was none other than Yamaha Motors – and despite the major motorcycle manufacturer having become a separate entity since 1995, I believe there have been occasional crossovers deliberately placed in an effort to respect the original roots of musicmotorcycles.

We covered one of the crossovers here at wBW when we discovered Project AH AH MAY (‘Yamaha’ spelled backward) – a unique collaboration between the two brands that didn’t go very far but involved a motorcycle “designed with the landscape in mind – an effort to get the rider as close to the surrounding scenery as possible.”

Well, we’ve just found another (more general, but still cool) Moto X Music crossover – and this one boasts a stripped-down, tuned-up, high-performance guitar inspired by Café Racers from our own community.

“The original Revstar concept was inspired by Café Racer motorcycles – high-performance racing machines that showcased the personality of the riders,” says Dave Miner, Product Marketing Manager for Electric Guitars at the Yamaha Guitar Group in a report from GuitarWorld.

“The new Revstar series fine-tunes that concept with enhanced playability, versatility, and tone, for players interested in classic style with modern upgrades.”

Originally unveiled back in 2015 as the first electric guitar available from Yamaha Corporation in more than a decade, the Revstar guitar of today features “visual elements of its Yamaha Motor Co. motorcycle division” via vintage tones and a beautiful swooping body shape that make the darned thing almost as comfy to stare at, as it is to play.

Add a new chambered body, lighter weight, and the fact that this unit comes in three variants (Element, Standard and Japanese-made Professional), and I almost feel like I’m chatting about a new moto lineup.

“Hand-selected premium parts and materials combined with an ingenuity and know-how that reflects Japan’s detail-oriented engineering ethic ensure that this guitar is true to the ethos of the Café Racer – function, character and style to burn,” adds Yamaha’s website on the Revstar fleet.

*Media sourced from GearNews, Silodrome and ROCR*