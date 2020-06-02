Bullit Reveals Black and Gold Hero 125

A Beautiful Paintjob

Bullit Motorcycles is based overseas, but I sure wish the company would start sending bikes to North America. I would buy one. To be specific, I would buy the new black and gold version of the Hero 125 the company just revealed. Motorcycle News recently posted an article about the new version of the bike.

The Hero 125 is a retro scrambler. It’s a bike that has been out before, but now the company has released a new color scheme with black as the primary color and gold as the accent on the tank, number plate, and wheels.

“As motorcyclists begin to return to the road, we are really excited to be unveiling two new color schemes for our popular Hero range,” said Henry Maplethorpe, Bullit UK Brand Manager. “A lot of riders have often asked us for a black version of the bike, so we’re pleased to be able to offer them this option going forward.”

The Hero 125 features a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a five-speed transmission. I know this displacement won’t work for everyone, but if you need a little bike for commenting around a city or for riding around and doing the occasional ride on a trail, then this would be a killer motorcycle. As I said above, Bullit isn’t in North America yet, but wish it was. This is a cool motorcycle.