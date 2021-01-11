Bring Some Grunt To Your BMW S 1000 XR With New HP Corse Slip-On Exhausts

Bump Up Your “Brap”!

HP Corse – a notable Italian exhaust manufacturer – has three new Evoxtreme slip-on exhausts for your BMW S 1000 XR.

Slip-on exhausts can either be a time-saver or a time-waster. Replacing an entire system will often give you the benefit of some extra horsepower, but a slip-on option can be a nightmare to mount if it’s not specifically tailored to your bike. Luckily for BMW S 1000 XR owners looking into slip-on options, these Evoxtreme’s come ready for seamless integration with your new bike.

All of these options presented are 260mm 2-into-1 slip-on mufflers. The three variants for the Evoxtreme are as follows; titanium, black steel, and satin steel. Pricing will increase depending on the finish you select. The titanium version will obviously the priciest and will run you around €660 (per Motociclismo), and the satin will come in at around €550 with the black steel sitting somewhere in between.

Exhaust manufactures are typically keen to share the power figures and weight-saving capabilities of their new systems, but unfortunately, HP Corse doesn’t have any of that information at this time for these systems.

HP has dealers all across Europe, parts of Asia, and the USA; so be sure to check their official site to figure out where you can purchase one of these systems if you’re in the market for a slip-on for your BMW S 1000 XR.