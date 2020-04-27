Brembo Makes Million Euro Donation to Fight COVID-19

Trying to Stop the Coronavirus

With some companies beginning to return to work after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might think we’re out of the woods. Well, that’s not the case yet. It will be many months before the pandemic is under control. Brembo is here to help. The company recently made a million Euro donation to help with the efforts to fight and treat COIVD-19.

The company’s money will be used primarily for research of the virus and its impact and development of a vaccine or cure for the virus. MotoDeal reported that Fondazione per la Ricerca Ospedale di Bergamo (FROM) foundation, the Papa Giovanni XXVII Hospital, and the Mario Negri Institute are the facilities that will receive the funds.

These facilities are in the Lombardy region of Italy, which was one of the hardest-hit areas in the country. It is home to Milan and spans 10,000 square miles. Within that region, around 10 million people live, and the community has been seriously impacted by COVID-19. Brembo’s donation should help the region’s medical community in its fight against the virus. It’s nice to see Brembo step up like this. The company can build brakes to stop the fastest bikes in the world, and now it takes on a different kind of force.