BREAKING: GoPro to Acquire Forcite Helmets

Thanks to the fantastic team over at RideApart, we’ve landed on a prime bit of news to blast us into 2024’s week #7.
According to a press release from GoPro Inc., Forcite Helmets will soon be acquired by GoPro Inc, a company known for high-profile models like their new HERO12 Black / MAX.
Why is GoPro acquiring Forcite Helmets?
We may not know the particulars of why Forcite Helmets is merging with GoPro, but we DO know why GoPro wants the tech. Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman is by all accounts super excited to have the Forcite team on board for “a future of tech-enabled helmets:”
|
– Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO (GoPro)
What’s in it for Forcite Helmets?
GoPro is keen on “work[ing] towards enhancing the performance and safety of various types of helmets,” and that’s right up Forcite’s alley.
Add to this the fact that GoPro also wishes to “accelerate Forcite’s vision to provide a safer, more dynamic motorcycling experience through tech-enabled motorcycle helmets with the long-term goal of tech-enabling other categories of helmets over time,” and boom.
A match made in heaven, if you ask me.
Any new tech in the pipeline for GoPro + Forcite?
We’re glad you asked; the answer is yes, though we don’t have much in the way of details.
The GoPro “Tech-Enabled” Helmet
Thanks to Jitchotvisut’s sleuthing, we know that GoPro hopes to debut its very first tech-enabled motorcycle helmet – using Forcite tech – by 2025.
We’ve yet to receive word on whether this helmet will be using tech from the present MK1S, but consider it a possibility, given the deadline.
The potential for a monthly subscription fee
GoPro could also possibly integrate “tech-as-a-service subscription plans” into their motorcycle helmets, based on what the brand has done with their existing camera and video models.
Should subscription plans be installed, GoPro’s website tells us that riders will have the following available for a certain monthly rate:
- Unlimited cloud storage
- Total camera replacement
- Up to 50% off discounts
- Quick app access
- Exclusive deals
GoPro + Forcite’s Agreement particulars
We’ve reached out to Forcite Helmets in an attempt to talk details; given GoPro won’t even be in complete acquisition of Forcite Helmets until March of this year, we’re not expecting additional tidbits for a while yet.
While we wait, here are a few other interesting tidbits of information posited by GoPro’s press release (we’ll list the quotes below in order of appearance):
|
What do you think about GoPro Inc. acquiring Forcite Helmets? Are you excited to see what GoPro creates with Forcite tech?