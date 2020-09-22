BMW Will Announce What Is Expected to be the M1000RR on Sept. 23

Will it be the M1000RR?

BMW is known for producing some fantastic sportbikes, and now the company will put out another high-performance motorcycle on September 23.

According to a recent video announcement that was posted to the company’s YouTube channel, the company will have a new bike that is said to be “Born on the Racetrack.”

There is no mention of the model’s name, but Motorcycle.com notes that it could be M1000RR. The company filed for that trademark last year and has been flirting with using the M designation (something that’s used a lot on its cars) for bikes. The “M” is also above the motorcycle in the thumbnail for the video, so even if the bike isn’t named M1000RR, it will certainly have an M somewhere in its name.

If BMW did produce a M motorcycle (the M stands for Motorsport), then it’s safe to assume that the bike will compete with the Kawasaki ZX-10RR, Yamaha YZF-R1M, and Ducati Superleggera V4.

We will all find out tomorrow, and you can watch the reveal below if you’d like.