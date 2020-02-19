Motorcycle NewsBMW Motorrad

BMW Patents a Collision Protection Device

BMW safety patent

A Simple Solution

In an age of technologically advanced solutions for everything, BMW has crafted a unique and simplistic solution to a serious problem—head-on collisions. The company recently patented a new safety idea that was spotted by RideApart. The idea behind the patent is that a wheel out front is smart in that it works as a crumple zone for the motorcycle. The way it works is that it keeps a motorcycle wheel pointed forward in a collision.

The equipment needed to make this happen is super simple. BMW’s patent is a simple V-shaped metal piece that mounts to the frame and sit directly behind the motorcycle’s front wheel. If you get into an accident, the wheel is forced into the V-shaped metal piece and that keeps the wheel pointing forward, creating your small crumple zone. It’s also worth noting that keeping the wheel straight in a head-on collision will keep the bike from defecting off an obstacle and throwing the rider to one side or the other. 

Of course, in a serious head-on collision, the rider will simply go right over the handlebars, no matter what way the front wheel is pointing. This solution has limited use, but it’s still a simple and low-cost solution that can help in an accident. I like where BMW’s head is at here. While I have my reservations about the idea and its effectiveness, I like that the German company is thinking outside the box and trying to find simple solutions to real problems. 

BMW safety patent
BMW safety patent
BMW safety patent

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *