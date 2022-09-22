BMW: New Documents Show M 1000 R On The Way

The Bavarians have been working on a few new bikes in the lab – and according to vehicle certification documents from both Switzerland and Germany, one of them is going to be a high-performance S 1000 R.

BMW first debuted the ‘M’-class in 2021 with the M 1000 RR, which showcased a 212hp displacement, 192kg in weight, heated grips, and cruise control (via G-Q Magazine).

This new machine – listed in the type-approval papers as an M 1000 R – may not show off the same specs, but she’ll be slotted into an equally important niche of the motorcycle industry (via Motorcycle.com).

The type-approval documents showing new BMW bikes on the way. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

207hp and the blessed addition of a ShiftCam will have this particular bike boasting a top speed upward of 174mph, beating the original S 1000 R’s figures by a clear 16 ponies and landing her squarely in the luxury supersport file folder alongside beasts like KTM’s 1290 Super Duke (180hp), and Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 (205hp).

BMW’s S 1000 R. Media sourced from BMW.

“Even without the full specs, we do know that the chassis will undergo several changes due to the one-inch-longer wheelbase, 2.5 inches of additional height, and 200-section rear tire,” continues the report.

“The documents, however, don’t disclose the M-trim’s suspension components – though, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the same semi-active system from the 2022 S 1000 R M Package make an appearance.”

BMW’s S 100 R, which is about to be updated as an ‘M’ variant. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

With EICMA around the corner and a few bikes yet to be punted out into the Powersports industry proper, we look forward to every new day with its potential for a fresh press release to be curated and sent to your respective inboxes.

