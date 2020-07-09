BMW Motorrad Posts Record June Sales

Moving Past COVID-19

Despite the pandemic, sales of powersports equipment have been strong. I reported on this the other day. The case in point is BMW Motorrad. The company posted strong sales numbers in June and that has led to a nearly 10 percent rise in sales year-over-year, according to RideApart.

When the pandemic first hit, the company did see a drop in sales. During the highest levels of panic around the pandemic folks just weren’t out there buying bikes. However, now it seems they are and doing so in droves in some cases. According to the sales numbers, BMW was able to move 20,021 units in June. That’s a lot of motorcycles. Most of which were sold in Europe. It’s important to note that BMW has sold 76,707 so far this year, so June’s numbers account for over a quarter of the motorcycles sold so far this year.

BMW has to be happy with these results. The company saw sales rise when compared to last year in Germany, France, Portugal, and the Belgium-Netherland-Luxemburg triangle. Sales in Asian markets also rose.

A lot of this increase was probably pent up demand from buyers who wanted to buy in March, April, or May, but held off due to the pandemic. Now they’re hitting showrooms and leaving with bikes. This is good news, indeed.