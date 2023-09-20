BMW Issues “Stop Sales” Notice on All New and Used Motorcycles in North America

What happens when a bike brand figures out that they’re not – and, indeed, have not been – emissions-compliant?
A full “stop sales” notice for all motorcycles, new and used, across the entirety of North America.
No, this is not a joke – the emissions problem is real, and the “stop sales” part is likely going to cause more than a few headaches with our good Bavarians… but let’s get into the details.
Per coverage from Wes Fleming at BMWOwners News, this stop is temporary and voluntary… but if you’re hoping to get your hands on a new BMW bike, you’ll probably have a bit to wait. Fleming also alludes to the likelihood that BMW found an emissions problem that spanned multiple generations of their machines – and since North Ameria and Canada are similar in emissions compliance, we’re likely to see the same “stop sales” demand hit for our red-and-white neighbors.
Here’s the statement below, received on Wednesday and courtesy of the company:
What do you think of this all-encompassing notice from BMW?