BMW Had a Strong Year in 2019 in Terms of Sales

Getting Some Bavarian Bucks for the BMW Bank Account

Motorcycle sales this year didn’t seem to do too hot. There were some exceptions, though. One of them was BMW. According to RideApart, the Bavarian bike manufacturer managed to see sales rise in a year that many motorcycle manufacturers struggled.

The publication reported BMW made 175,162 sales in 2019. That is a jump from 2018 of about 10 percent, which is seriously impressive. The majority of the bikes sold by the company were in France, Italy, Spain, and Great Britain/Ireland. These were the best markets for the brand.

Brazil and China were also hot markets for the company. Brazilian sales went up by more than 37 percent. Sales in China jumped by over 16 percent. Sales in North America looked a little less impressive. BMW said it managed to hold its place in the market, but didn’t say whether sales rose or fell, I assume that means they dropped a bit.

“The 2019 sales figures clearly show that our motorcycle growth strategy is taking effect,” wrote Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. “We will expand our product range with emotional and innovative new products in 2020, too.”

BMW’s plan seems to be working, and it’ll be cool to see how things progress in 2020.