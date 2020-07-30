BMW Announces Changes to Its Lineup for 2021

Preparing for a New Year With Lots of Changes

BMW is wasting no time announcing updates for the lineup for 2021. There are actually quite a few updates for the lineup, including different standard equipment and the elimination of some options. This year’s lineup is very similar to last year but with some notable changes, according to RideApart. So, let’s get into it the biggest updates and changes for some of the most notable 2021 BMW motorcycles.

2021 BMW R 1250 RS

The 2021 BMW R 1250 RS gets some new color options and loses a color. The new color is Austin Yellow metallic paint. The bike also gets a new exhaust and some updates to features like the ABS for certain markets.

2021 GS Motorcycles

The GS line of motorcycles carries over mostly unchanged, with Driving Modes Pro equipped with drag torque control and Core Screen Sport. There’s also some special Option 719 parts packages you can buy on these motorcycles.

2021 BMW R 1250 R

The 2021 BMW R 1250 R gets a new a new Mineral Grey metallic paint scheme. It also gets some new Option 719 Stardust colorways and a new muffler. The bike also gets the Driving Modes Pro are now equipped with drag torque control and Core Screen Sport that are available on the GS models. There’s also some Option 719 packages.

2021 BMW K 1600 Motorcycles

The various K 1600 motorcycles that BMW sells all get updates to their list of equipment including engine guards, new parts packages, and additional amenities like a keyless ride system, shift assist, a central locking feature for storage, and more.

2021 BMW S 1000 RR

The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR is sure to excite some folks. The bike gets a new exhaust and some new packages and equipment, including a whole line of M Performance parts. The M Performance parts include a titanium exhaust system, milled parts package, clutch lever protector, brake lever protector, folding brake lever, folding clutch lever, engine protectors, rider footrest system left/right, endurance chain, and GPS lap trigger.

2021 BMW S 1000 XR

The S 1000 XR will be pretty much the same, but there will be some notable upgrades available in the optional equipment area, including a titanium sports silencer, M milled parts package, folding brake lever, folding clutch lever, engine protector left, rider footrests right/left, pillion passenger footrests right/left, endurance chain, and a USB charging port.

Other Bikes

There are some other models, like the R18 cruiser, F 900 R, and XR. These bikes get some minor updates to their options lists including LED lighting and some ride mode updates. However, the models that came out in 2020, will carryover more or less unchanged in 2021.

Overall, this lineup looks like a killer one, and I’m sure BMW has some tricks and new bikes up its sleeve. More will likely be revealed in the coming months. To see the full 2021 lineup, head to BMW’s website.