Blue Goes Green: The Makka Polestar Edition

The Swedes have brought forth a sky-blue machine for the zero-emission crowd – a limited edition scoot, just in time for the turn into 2023!

According to the report from RideApart, Volvo-owned Polestar was responsible for the paint color of CAKE’s ‘Make Polestar Edition,’ having chosen the same unforgettable hue as that of the O2 electric roadster christened the ‘Polaris 6.’

A view of the Make Polestar Edition. Media sourced from CAKE.

For the Makka Polestar edition, the collaboration has rendered a linkage-equipped 205mm Öhlins TTX22 shock, as well as a 31Ah, 1.5kWh battery that shows off 0-100% in three hours (1-80% in 2 hours).

Specs aren’t bad; 55 km (34 miles) range is expected, with “1.55kW (2.1 horsepower) of nominal power and 2.8kW (3.1 horsepower) of peak power” – figures made all the more reasonable when you remember that this is an electric vehicle, and so touts 60Nm (44.3 lb-ft) of torque at the rear wheel.

A view of the Make Polestar Edition. Media sourced from Polestar.

If you’re interested, the Makka Polestar Edition starts at $5,300 with the potential to add surf racks, top boxes, and passenger/child seat accessories.

Have you ever ridden a CAKE? What’s your scoot of choice for ‘nimble, lightweight urban commuting?’

