Bike Shed and Indian Motorcycle Create Co-Branded Apparel

To Celebrate the Los Angles Location

The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club in London is a famous spot for the motorcycling community. It’s where folks go to chat everything bikes and have a bite to eat and a beverage. The well-known spot is now opening up a new location in Los Angeles’ Arts District. This will be the second location for the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club.

To celebrate the soon-to-open Bike Shed Los Angeles, Indian Motorcycle and Bike Shed teamed up to do a co-branded collection, including shirts, hats, a sweatshirt, and a riding jersey.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Bike Shed on this apparel collection and celebrate our love for motorcycles and motorcycle culture,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “When we found out Bike Shed was opening a clubhouse in the U.S., we knew we wanted to get involved. A special-edition apparel collection was a no-brainer, and we’re extremely proud to align with Bike Shed as they plan for their opening in Los Angeles.”

You can check out the full collection of apparel at either Indian Motorcycle’s website or The Bike Shed’s website. If you’re a fan of either brand, I’d suggest you check it out. It’s a cool collection.