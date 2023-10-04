Bike Of The Day: 1980 BMW R100/7 Custom

In 2018, Federal Moto of Chicago created this 1980 BMW R100/7. Their work included the creation of a custom front fender, front fender brackets, a pop-up gas cap, a tank badge, a black leather and suede solo seat, a rear subframe, and a custom battery tray that mirrors the curve of the rear wheel.

The motorcycle is equipped with an aftermarket headlight, Wire-spoke 19″ wheels, Öhlins shocks, a smaller-than-stock fuel tank, stainless-steel hardware, LED turn signals, a Motogadget m.lock key fob, m.blaze bar-end turn signals, Biltwell 1″ Tracker handlebar, Motogadget m.switch control buttons, Moto Iron clutch and master cylinder controls, and a Motogadget Motoscope Mini multifunction gauge.

The bodywork was coated in matte black, while the engine and headpipes received a cerakote treatment, and the frame and wheels underwent powder-coating. Power is provided by a 980cc opposed twin engine paired with a five-speed transmission.

