Bike Of The Day: 1975 Honda CB750 Super Sport Cafe Racer

In late 2015, a project transformed this 1975 Honda CB750 Super Sport into a cafe racer. The heart of the bike is a 736cc inline-four sourced from a 1976 CB750F, paired with a five-speed transmission. Its vibrant metallic orange finish adorned with black and white pinstripes catches the eye.

The modification list is extensive, featuring rebuilt carburetors, K&N pod air filters, a Dunstall-style exhaust system, electronic ignition, clip-on handlebars, rearsets, 18″ rims, triple disc brakes, a custom tail section, LED lighting, and more.

Source: Bring A Trailer