Benelli TRK502 Adventurer Is Now Definitely Available in the U.S.

Get Your Benelli Adventure Machine

If you’re not in love with any of the adventure bikes that are typical for the U.S. market, then you should be happy to know that there’s another bike coming to the U.S. from Benelli. It’s the TRK502 this motorcycle was already rumored to be in the U.S. but now Benelli Motorcycles USA has officially confirmed it. You should see them in dealers now.

The price for these motorcycles is at the $6,000 mark, so it’s a super affordable bike. The motorcycle features a trellis frame, a stepped seat, a 5.28-gallon gas tank, and a 500cc engine that makes 47 hp and 33.2 lb-ft of torque. It’s not some wild powerhouse, but that’s not what this bike is about.

Benelli sells two different versions of the bike, the TRK502 and the TRK502X. The X as you might imagine gets a bit more off-road equipment, including a high-set muffler, larger wire-spoke wheels, Metzeler Tourance tires, and a bit more ground clearance (8.6 inches).

The TRK502 has a starting price of $5,999, and the TRK502X has a starting price of $6,399.