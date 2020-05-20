Benelli SRK 600 Images Leak

From Qianjiang

The Benelli SRK 600 hasn’t been unveiled yet by the company, but we all know it’s coming. The current pandemic probably contributed to the absence of a release of this new bike, but it looks like Benelli is moving forward with the motorcycle. Recently images of the bike in production leaked. Italian motorcycle website Motociclismo shared some images of the bike in the factory, and it looks pretty good.

The publication says the bike will have an inline four-cylinder engine, tubular frame, plenty of technology and keyless ignition. All fo this is to say that the SRK 600 should be a really nice motorcycle. A lot of the motorcycle’s parts are pulled from the TNT600, which the SRK 600 will replace.

With that in mind, it seems the SRK 600 will be more of an update of the TNT600 rather than a completely new motorcycle with roughly the same displacement. The bike will be Euro 5 compliant, though, which makes it modern and good to go for a large number of markets.

You can check out some of the images shared by Motociclismo below. They’re not the highest quality and were probably shot with a smartphone of some kind.