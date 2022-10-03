Around the World on an Electric Motorcycle

Electric motorcycles may be the new black in today’s motorcycling industry, but we’ve just found a guy that is doing the unthinkable with the unimaginable.

Picture this: A zero-emission electric scoot, on a mission to circumvent our good earth – and equipped with nothing more than your standard 14.4kWh battery and a 6kWh quick-charger.

That’s it.

Marc Travels aboard his Zero SR/F, ready for adventures as he endeavours to travel around the world on an electric motorcycles. Media sourced from YouTube.

It’s a challenge that feeds right into one of the vulnerabilities of electric machines today; motorcycles equipped to run off the sparky stuff don’t match the bang-for-buck mileage of a fossil fuel bike…yet.

Still, it’s an electric bike YouTuber Marc Travels wants for the conquering of the world’s twisties – so we’ll leave him to his devise and see how a Zero SR/F can navigate the world’s roads with a neat 233 city miles to the proverbial tank.

The first part of his adventures have just been posted to Youtube, where he admits that he found “Ewan and Charley’s adventures with their LiveWires extremely inspiring.”

“The most important point he wants to make is that any bike can be an adventure bike – you just have to be able to go and find adventures on it,” recounts the report form RideApart.

Marc hasn't detailed when he plans on finishing his project, but we will keep tabs on his whisper-quiet yoinks and derring-do's