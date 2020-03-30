Arai Released a 2020 Isle of Man TT Helmet Graphic Even Though There’s No Race

No Isle of Man TT Due to Coronavirus

Arai has been releasing Isle of Man TT helmet graphics since 2007, so this new design should come as no shock. What’s interesting is that the Isle of Man TT has been canceled this year due to the Coronavirus. Arai decided to release the helmet anyway.

Ingmar Stroeven, Arai Helmet (Europe) B.V. Managing Director, said that sometimes things get in the way. “We were really looking forward to revealing our 2020 Isle of Man TT Limited Edition RX-7V on Friday the 27th of March on the Isle of Man, alongside Michael Dunlop and Steve Plater. But it’s not to be. For all of us at Arai, the TT is such a special event and one we engage with completely, in terms of riders and fans alike. And it is for this reason we have decided to go ahead with this year’s Isle of Man TT Limited Edition RX-7V, which we feel is absolutely stunning, and do our part to keep the irrepressible feeling of the TT alive.”

The Arai RX-7V isn’t a new helmet design. Arai first brought the lid out in 2015. With that said, the helmet continues to be a good lid to have. That name might not sound familiar to those of you in North America, and that’s because here it’s sold as the Corsair-X. We’ve reviewed the Corsair-X, and as you might expect, found it to be quite a good helmet.