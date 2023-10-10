Aprilia Drops the 2024 Tuareg in Three Colour Schemes

Back in Q3 of 2021, Aprilia gave us its new middleweight contribution to the ADV sector: The 2022 Tuareg 660.

Designed to turn the heads of young-gen and veterans alike, the Tuareg boasted niceties like a low center of gravity, a stripped-back aesthetic, and standard electronics typically seen in bigger bikes.

Naturally, Aprilia’s bullseye caused their rev-happy ADV scoot to be featured in first place for Motorcycle.com’s “Best Motorcycle of the Year.” – and now, all of that goodness is available in three liveries for MY2024.

A view of Aprilia’s 2024 Tuareg 660. All media provided by Aprilia.

The new “Atreides Black” and “Canyon Sand” color schemes accompany a “Dakar Podium” color, this last reveling in the fact that Aprilia’s Tuareg was the final Italian ADV bike to succeed at the indomitable Dakar.

A range of accessories follows the following price and availability for Aprilia’s new 2024 Tuareg 660:

Atreides Black (arrival October 2023) $12,299 USD / $14,895 CAD US Arrival: October 2023 CAN Arrival: February 2024

Canyon Sand (arrival October 2023) $12,299 / $14,895 CAD US Arrival: October 2023 CAN Arrival: February 2024

Dakar Podium (arriving November 2023) $12,699 USD / $15,295 CAD US Arrival: October 2023 CAN Arrival: February 2024



Curious to see what we thought of the 2022 Tuareg 660? Check out Jim Pruner’s findings in his ride review.

Are you excited to try out Aprilia’s new 2024 Tuareg?