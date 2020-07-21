Aprilia And Vespa Reveal BS6-Compliant 125cc Scooters for India

Piaggio Gets Its Emissions Game On

Aprilia and Vespa sell a lot of scooters, so the companies, which are both under the Piaggio umbrella, needed to keep up with emissions standards. Both Aprilia nad Vespa launched BS6-Compliant 125cc scooters to keep their vehicles out there as options for buyers.

Between the two companies, three new scooters were launched. All three feature a 124.45cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes a respectable roughly 10 hp at 7,500 rpm and just over 7 lb-ft of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine should be a good one and work well on these little roundabouts.

The models in question are the Vespa VXL, Vespa SXL, and Aprilia Storm 125. The Vespa models feature the classic Vespa retro styling. The Aprilia Storm is more of a sporty-looking scooter. The engine is the same, so it’s really up to you what to get. All of these models will be killer scooters for around town.

The Aprilia doesn’t get any seriously notable updates that I can see other than its emissions-compliant engine. The Vespas do get some new trim material, wheels, and seats. Overall, though, the changes to these models aren’t drastic. They are just minor updates to keep these models still on the market and ready for riders.