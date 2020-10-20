Motorcycle NewsHonda

An Updated Honda Forza Lineup Lands In Europe

Honda’s popular Forza scooter lineup just got updated in Europe and there are now three different options: the 750 is the biggest, the 125 is the smallest, and the 350 is right in the middle.

The Forza 350 gets a 329.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The scooter has dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, 15-inch wheel up front 14-inch in the rear, and weighs just under 406 pounds. It has a CVT.

The Forza 125 gets a 124.9cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. Again, the scooter has dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, a 15-inch wheel up front, and a 14-inch in the rear. It also has a CVT.

Then we’re on to the flagship, the Forza 750. This model features a 745cc parallel-twin engine that’s mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. It has a final drive like most motorcycles (something many scooters don’t have). The 750 gets bigger disc brakes with a four-piston caliper set-up up-front and a two-piston caliper set-up in the rear. Ther’es a 41mm fork on the front and a mono-shock in the rear. It weighs 518 pounds, so it’s a bit of a porker.

All scooters come with Honda Selectable Torque Control, generous under-seat storage, USB chargers as standard equipment, and the Honda Smart Key system.

